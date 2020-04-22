Michael Jordan has given a lot to talk about with the premiere of ‘The Last Dance’. This documentary series chronicles the events that ended with the dismantling of the Chicago Bulls dynasty in the NBA with the voice of its own protagonists.

The best basketball player takes center stage in the first two chapters talking about his rivalry with Jerry Krause and the leadership of the team from the beginning of its career in Chicago. Jordan tells about it in his living room accompanied by a cigar and a glass of tequila from its own brand.

The glass looks half full, half empty or completely empty according to the different shots of the interview and suggests that Michael Jordan was pouring himself a few drinks while recounting how they ended up with the Bulls. Now it has transpired what tequila was about – some thought it was whiskey – and again the former basketball player had everything in mind to make it a marketing tool.

The man who has sold the most sneakers in history, the one who created his own sports brand with his name, also has a premium liquor brand that he wants to promote. This is Cincoro, a tequila that is hitting hard in the exclusive US market and that It is owned by Michael Jordan and four other NBA executives. Of course, the player wore his most expensive tequila, an extra aged one that costs $ 1,800 a bottle and is 44 years old, while he gutted those Bulls.

Michael Jordan, with the owners of Cincoro and several bottles of tequila.

I decided to make my own tequila. If we can sell it, fine; if we don’t get it at least I’ll have to drink for free »He said on the 23rd about his investment in the brand last year. The truth is that tequila must be good because Jordan does not stop drinking it during the interview and that admits that in his time as a player he was not fond of drinking.