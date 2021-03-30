Michael Jordan and the 500 million dollars he lost in a single year

The impact on the economy that the Covid pandemic has produced has taken its toll on a huge number of workers and companies around the world. The restrictions, confinements and partial paralysis of the countries’ economic engines point to a major recession that is already showing its first and drastic effects.

Not even the great fortunes have emerged unscathed in recent months, and the case of Michael Jordan illustrates this perfectly. The former basketball player, who holds the title of being the richest athlete in history and is told among the 500 wealthiest people in the United States, has suffered a major blow to his finances, which has been done to him lose a whopping $ 500 million (about 423 million euros) in approximately 12 months, that is, since the beginning of the crisis.

Catherine Steenkeste (Getty Images)

As reported by the specialized media Forbes, Jordan had a net worth of $ 2.1 billion (around 1,777 million euros), in April 2020. As of today, this amount has dropped to $ 1.6 billion (around 1,354 million euros), which represents a reduction of 24%.

Magazine It has not specified which exactly have been the businesses that have suffered the most from among the vast gallery that the former basketball player manages, but there is a fact that indicates that these would not be the sports ones. The Charlotte Hornets team, the franchise he owns, has navigated the crisis well and it continues to provide you enormous benefits.

On the other hand, it must be taken into account that Jordan has made generous donations in support of various charitable causes so far this year. His last altruistic contribution dates from just over a month ago: $ 12 million for the opening of two medical clinics in his hometown, Wilmington (in North Carolina) that will help strengthen “comprehensive primary care, including behavioral health and social support services, to the most vulnerable communities in the area.”