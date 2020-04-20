Although it may sound like an unpopular opinion at some point, there is no doubt that Stephen Curry has revolutionized basketball. Like people like Julius Erving, Magic Johnson, LeBron James or Michael Jordan, the base has made the throwing of three points one more weapon of the game and has changed the way of defending in a game, taking shots and understanding basketball.

Precisely with Jordan, the Golden State guard has many more similarities than they seem. For starters, their trajectories were similar, as they were not valued in their early ages (Curry barely received college scholarships and Jordan was cut from a youth team), both were also not priorities in the draft, since Jordan fell to third place and Curry to the seventh, in addition to remembering that two bases were chosen by Minnesota just ahead of him.

His Airness vs. The Baby-Faced Assassin: Two completely different superstars, two completely different paths to greatness. @ Loganmmurdock compares Steph’s rise to glory to that of MJ https://t.co/bdAUjdlnFI pic.twitter.com/UmreREtdul – Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 20, 2020

Beyond that their careers were later very different and their personalities are also different, both revolutionized the way of seeing the NBA and perhaps they are the two most important perimeters in history, with forgiveness from Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant. Jordan downplayed the centers and changed the way the shooting guards played by having a unique athletic ability and a game in the air so good that he earned the nickname “Air”, causing the defenses to modify their behavior until limit the Detroit Jordan Rules, all to stop him.

Curry, on the other hand, has made the defenses have to defend him from the midfield, opening many more spaces, since it has led to the launch of three points to a level snow, not only as an accessory but as a main weapon that can launch eight or nine meters from the basket and score, generating that the defenses must be almost zonal and that the players without mobility are almost excluded from the game.

The thread that unites them both, in addition to North Carolina (where Curry grew up and Jordan shone in college) is Steve Kerr. The same loyal Jordan squire who helped cement the shooting guard legend is the coach who empowered Curry to earn three rings and five Finals in five years, breaking all triple records. Without a doubt, these two NBA geniuses are closer together than meets the eye.

