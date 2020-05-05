We all know the brilliant, outstanding Michael Jordan who won it all on the basketball courts. It is a legend of the NBA, an icon of the Chicago Bulls, a star that is admired by millions of people but the documentary that talks about his career, ‘The Last Dance‘, Shows us a very different facet of MJ, He has a dark side where he was ‘addicted’ to betting, reaching such a point that his career could be ruined.

Michael Jordan He has always stood out for being an extremely competitive character. Whether it be on hopscotch (tossing a coin), on the court, golf or wherever, he wanted to win no matter what, determination that led him to be multi-champion with the Chicago Bulls but that outside of the sport it led him to an abyss from which fortunately he was able to escape.

The documentary shows us some background where Michael Jordan suffered from more because of gambling. Be careful, first of all, as they say all this ‘addiction’ was due to two factors: the first is the competitiveness he had and the second the amount of money he earned, because pFor him, losing 100,000 or a million dollars didn’t mean much.

As we saw in ‘The Last Dance ’, Michael Jordan he was a person who liked to lose. In the hopscotch we saw that he threw and threw in order to be the winner. This transported him to 1992, where they found two checks signed by Jordan in a briefcase from a Lender Eddie Dow, which totaled 108 thousand dollars; both for gambling debts and gambling losses.

Months later, in October 1992, North Carolina Police arrested a certain Slim boucher for possession of cocaine and money laundering. They found in his pocket a check from Michael for $ 57,000. Playing golf too MJ He had problems and he was gambling with a scammer who took thousands of dollars from him; Michael Jordan He argued that he did not know about the reputation of this man and other characters and that he was therefore betting with them.

The end point was 1993, after the Game 1 of the Eastern Final against the Knicks. Michael Jordan He went on a trip with his father and some friends to an Atlantic City casino, supposedly to clear it, not to think about the game but the media took advantage to attack it without fear.

His career came to a head when the controversial book from a San Diego businessman Richard Esquinas “Michael and I: Our Gambling Addiction, A Cry for Help”, which also showed evidence of the bets with MJ, deposit receipts and much more, a fact that ‘sank’ the legend of the NBA and that only one thing could save him: win his third championship in a row.

Jordan and the Chicago Bulls yes they ended up winning the final of the NBA, they were proclaimed triple champions, they became legendary but in 1993 would announce his retirement; many argued that it was due to bets, since I wanted to ‘escape from that world’ but that is a story for another day.