This coming Monday, ‘The Last Dance’, the documentary that tells the story of the Chicago Bulls from the 97/98 season, that of their last ring, premieres in Spain. As journalist Ramona Shelburne revealed, at first Michael Jordan I had no intention of this documentary being released. In fact, he refused to collaborate when collecting all the material necessary for its preparation.

Shelburne says the reason Jordan changed his mind was because of Lebron James with Cleveland Cavaliers in the historic Finals against the Golden State Warriors. The Bulls legend had had tapes for 18 years that were necessary to record the documentary. Just a day after LeBron’s third title was when Michael Jordan agreed to hand over the tapes and say yes to ‘The Last Dance.’

Good morning, there is nothing left for the long-awaited premiere, “THE LAST DANCE” #Netflix 04/20/2020 pic.twitter.com/yQVY6x4OyQ – Basketvintage (@ Basketvintage61) April 18, 2020

.