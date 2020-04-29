Aug 31, 2019; Shenzhen, China; Damir Ismagulov (red gloves) and Thiago Moises (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Shenzhen Universiade Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: David G. McIntyre-USA TODAY Sports

A light weight combat between Michael Johnson and Thiago Moisés will be part of the may 13th.

The match was revealed by Combat.com this Wednesday afternoon.

View this post on Instagram MuÉ very easy we would avail ourselves of our stories, of our success, to show our perfect life, but to real and feita life of high and low, happiness and sadness, stories and defeats, these are experiences that shape us to become or that we are, and strengthens us for the next challenges. As you wake up, there remains what defines you. Will you claim, blame cyclane or so-and-so on your own failure? Ou vai rise, shake poeira, learn, and continue in front as a true guerreiro? Tudo passa, in this difficult time we are a strong source to be worthy of enjoying the best days, for sure, virão. To life is a marathon, not a 100-meter run! 🇺🇸 its easy to be proud of our victories, our success, show our perfect life, but real life it’s made of highs and lows, happiness and sadness, wins and losses, theses experiences make us who we are, and make us stronger for further challenges. How you get up after falling defines you. Are you going to complain? Blame others for your own failures? Or are you going to learn and move forward as a true warrior? Be strong at the hard times to be worthy of better days, that will come for sure. Life it’s a marathon not a sprint !! . . . . #mma #bjj #ufc #covid #staystrong #staysafe #besafe #muaythai #kickboxing #jiujitsu # ufc249 # ufc250 #boxing #boxe #karate #tbt #throwback #throwbackthursday A post shared by Thiago Moisés (@thiagomoisesmma) on Apr 23, 2020 at 2:28 pm PDT

Johnson will try to end his losing streak. The lightweight is on a two game losing streak. Before that, he beat Josh Emmett and Stevie Ray. Michael was going to face Khama Worthy and Evan Dunham, but both fights were canceled by the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Moses he won his contract with UFC after knocking out Gleison Cutis in Contender Series in 2018. The Brazilian has alternated between wins and losses in his last 3 fights. He comes from losing by unanimous decision against Damir Ismagulov in UFC Shenzhen.

UFC Fight Night will be held in the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.