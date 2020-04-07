Michael Johnson will be part of UFC 249, but against whom he expected.

The UFC unveiled the full PPV card tonight, and it appears that the 33-year veteran will face Khama Worthy in the Preliminaries

Johnson, so far the only fighter to defeat Tony Ferguson about the octagon, he had revealed his interest in measuring himself Alexander Hernández in a fight that would have earned him a place in the top 15 of 155 pounds.

The member of Hard Knocks 365 had a scheduled fight with Evan Dunham, but due to the coronavirus it was postponed.

Johnson returned to 155 pounds with a majority failure loss to Stevie Ray at UFC Fight Night Singapore.

Worthy, also 33, has a streak of 14 – 6 as a professional and triumphed in his debut with the promotion to overcome by KO in the first round to Devonte Smith at UFC 241.

UFC 249 will take place on April 18.