– Michael Jackson’s former bodyguard assures that the singer was straight

Michael Jackson

His bodyguard claims that the deceased interpreter was attracted to women …

A former Michael Jackson bodyguard broke the silence about ongoing allegations against the late King of Pop.

Bill Whitfield, who worked with Jackson for two years, defended the pop legend, revealing that he never saw anything abnormal and that the singer was sexually attracted to women. Bill added that they talked a lot about it.

Whitfield was interviewed by lawyer and civil rights activist Jim Breslo on his Hidden Truth Show program, where he revealed that his boss was straight and always discussed women with him.

Bill declined to go into too much detail, but revealed that Jackson used to spend “private time” with women.

Michael Jackson was married to Lisa Marie Presley and had two children with his second wife, Debbie Rowe.