In the last few hours, the name of Michael Jackson was trending again on Twitter due to a mysterious audio that supposedly leaked the activist collective known as Anonymous. In this recording, which quickly went viral, the artist says that they want him dead and asks to protect his children, Prince, Paris and Blanket.

the day before his death, which occurred on June 25, 2009. “I don’t know if I should tell you this, I don’t know who may be listening, it could be a group of people. They want to get rid of me, they don’t want me around here anymore,” says nervously, the voice that would correspond to Jackson. ” data-reactid = “20”> This is a talk that the singer would have had with his lawyer, Dieter Wiesner, the day before his death, which occurred on June 25, 2009. “I don’t know if I should tell you this, I don’t know whoever is listening can be a group of people. They want to get rid of me, they don’t want me around here anymore, “she says nervously, the voice that would correspond to Jackson.

“I don’t understand what you mean, talk to me,” asks the lawyer. “I can’t talk about it on the phone, I don’t know what’s going to happen. But I feel, in my soul … God only knows. They can shoot me, they can stab me, they can frame me and they can say I had an overdose of drugs. They can do many things, “adds the voice that would correspond to the artist.

Despite Dieter asking for more details, Jackson refuses to reveal much more and only asks for protection for his children. “It is not the government, it is more than the government. But I do not know Dieter, I do not care. They can take me, I do not even care about my life. I just want my children to be well. My angels. I want them be safe, “he says before cutting the call.

Jeffrey Epstein to hide a participation in a sexual abuse network and child trafficking, which would also be the type of evidence that Russia has in its possession. “data-reactid =” 25 “> While some claim that it is a false audio, others affirm that it would be related to the accusations launched in Yesterday by Anonymous, where they accuse Donald Trump of ordering the death of Jeffrey Epstein to hide a participation in a network of sexual abuse and child trafficking, which would also be the type of evidence that Russia has in its possession.

The account of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew comes to light in ‘Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich’“data-reactid =” 27 “>The account of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew comes to light in ‘Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich’

Hervé Villechaize: the actor from The Fantasy Island who had a nightmarish life“data-reactid =” 28 “>Hervé Villechaize: the actor from The Fantasy Island who had a nightmarish life