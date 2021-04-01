Michael Jackson was a very strict father, according to his daughter Paris



Michael Jackson.

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Her famous surname and the fact that she was the only one of her siblings who has decided to try her luck -for the moment- in the world of entertainment made her Paris jackson a celebrity since the beginning of her career as a model, singer and later actress.

Despite her fame, the only daughter of Michael jackson He never imagined that opportunities would fall from the sky and in a new interview with Naomi Campbell he has made it clear that he hopes and even prefers to be required to do auditions before giving him a role or a record contract because that is what they instilled in him in his childhood.

“Even when we were little, everything revolved around the idea of ​​earning things. If we wanted five toys from FAO Schwarz or Toys ‘R’ Us, we had to read five books. We had to earn them, we did not have the right to certain things just because. You had to work hard to achieve it and then the dynamics changed because it became an achievement“, He recalled in the podcast ‘No Filter’ of the famous model.

Paris has also praised the ill-fated king of pop for keeping his offspring from growing up in a bubble of privilege.

“My father was very good at making sure we were educated people, and that we were educated, and that we did not know only the luxury and glamor of five-star hotels. TWe also met other realities. We saw third world countries, we saw all the colors of the spectrum“, Has assured.

