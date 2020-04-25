Michael Jackson wanted to have a date with Halle Berry and what happened surprised us | INSTAGRAM

The iconic King of Pop, singer Michael Jackson tried at the time to get a date with the beautiful and talented Halle Berry using one of his friends as an intermediary.

Music producer Kenneth Edmonds, was the person that the king of pop resorted to to act as a celestine, since he has revealed this curious anecdote in a direct through his official Instagram that he made this past Monday with his profession partner Teddy Riley.

“It is a true story,” said Edmonds. “On one occasion, Michael called me and asked, ‘Hey, Babyface, do you know who Halle Berry is? Do you know her?’ I replied that of course I knew who she was and then she added, ‘Could you do me a favor? I want you to call her because I want to propose that she go out with me on a date, ‘”she recalled wistfully.

But the reality is that he did not have the personal number of the beautiful actress, however, he turned to his representative to send him the flirtatious proposal of the great pop star. Which received incredulous.

“Then we sat down to wait for his answer. I can’t tell you exactly what Halle’s reaction was, (because of course, they didn’t know it) although I imagine it would be more or less like this,” he revealed before giving way to an audio of the movie ‘Boomerang’ in which the actress says to the character of Eddie Murphy: “What will you know about love? What do you think you know about love.”

Well, everything seems to indicate that Halle was not receptive to the idea of ​​giving Michael Jackson a chance on the romantic plane and sadly they never got out together.

Of course, there was no lack of those who now imagined seeing them together holding hands, strolling through the streets of a beautiful city or thousands of romantic situations worthy of Hollywood movies. Unfortunately now it will only live within our imagination because, as nothing materialized, we do not know what had happened and of course it is a situation that is not possible.

However, we think they would have made a nice couple, right? What do you think?

