Michael Jackson tried at the time to get a date with the famous interpreter Halle Berry using one of his friends as an intermediary. Music producer Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, who was the person to whom the ill-fated king of pop resorted to act as a celestine, has revealed this anecdote in an Instagram live that he celebrated this Monday with his professional partner Teddy Riley.

“It is a true story”, Edmonds has promised. “Michael once called me up and asked,‘ Hey Babyface, do you know who Halle Berry is? Do you know her? ’ I replied that of course I knew who he was and then he added: ‘Could you do me a favor? I want you to call her because I want to propose that she go out with me on a date. ‘” has remembered.

In reality, Babyface did not have the pretty girl Bond’s personal number, but she turned to her representative to get the pop star’s proposal that was received in disbelief.

“Then we did not sit down to wait for his response. I can’t tell you exactly what Halle’s reaction was, although I imagine it would be more or less like this, “she revealed before giving way to an audio of the movie ‘Boomerang’ in which the actress said to the character of Eddie Murphy: “What will you know about love? What do you think you know about love ”.

It seems that Halle was not receptive to the idea of ​​giving a romantic opportunity to Michael Jackson and they never got out together.

