Prince of pop Michael Jackson nearly changed the fate of an entire company and Marvel studios with a single transaction he knows the secret he kept.

There is a secret that not everyone knew about Michael JacksonBut maybe you can get an idea by listening to the words inversion.

It is not a surprise that some companies go through difficult times and need the injection of economic capital from a strong entrepreneur, inversor group and even a eccentric famous.

Perhaps with this you already give yourself a slightly clearer idea, this only confirms the story that links the interpreter of “The Way You Make Me Feel”, who could have been the lifeguard of today one of the great companies of comics.

Comics have always been part of the story, but in the 70s and 80s Marvel became the most famous company in the world standing out thanks to its stories and characters.

The first superhero comics, with narratives like those of The Avengers, Spiderman or X-Men, being these acclaimed and desired by all the followers who tasted printed publications at the time.

Despite the fact that they were quite well-known, something ineffective can always happen, such as bad decisions in relation to the economy leading to the company. on the brink of bankruptcyDue to this extreme and somewhat desperate measures had to be taken in order to save as much as possible.

“Your curiosity is your greatest gift. Use it to expand your scope. Ordinary people won’t understand your insatiable thirst for excellence. They won’t bother to keep striving because it’s too onerous, too difficult.” – Michael Jackson to Kobe Bryant – Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson)

April 24, 2020

Michael Jackson at that time he already had an extensive fortune but above all he was very famous and coincidentally he was a fan of the company’s comics, when he found out about the situation in which the company was seen wanted to buy Marvel in its entirety.

Although nothing was never specified if there were several approaches with the singer, data confirmed by Stan Lee, who was forced to sell the rights of his superheroes to various producers, for example Spiderman, a decision that in the future would represent several legal problems.

