Michael Jackson, his best successes

Almost eleven years after his departure, our King of Pop Michael Jackson is still present, and not only in our hearts but throughout the music industry. It doesn’t take a day to commemorate such a great legend, and along with her the legacy she left us, her unforgettable songs.

At a very young age the King of pop, together with his brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Randy, formed a group called Jackson 5Michael really was very small, but that never stopped him to achieve his dreams. It was so that he subsequently announced his departure and decided to start as a soloist, thus positioning himself as the best and greatest pop artist of the moment.

Admired for his peculiar way of dancing coupled with his incredible voice, music and eccentric costumes, it was a boom in those times and today by children and adults, who we will certainly never forget.

Unfortunately Michael lost his life at age 50 to an overd0s! S in his mansion located on North Carolwood Drive on June 25, 2009, shortly after beginning his tour “This Is It”.

Let’s remember the best hits in the history of the King of Pop:

1

Billie jean

Included on her sixth studio album, Thriller, it was released on January 2, 1983 as a second single. Composed and written by Jackson and produced by him (as co-producer) and Quincy Jones.

two

The Way You Make Me Feel

Included on her seventh studio album, Bad, it was released as the album’s third single on November 9, 1987; written and composed by Jackson and produced by him and Quincy Jones.

3

Thriller

Written by Rod Temperton and produced by Quincy Jones. Thriller is the seventh and final single from their sixth studio album of the same name. It was released on January 23, 1984.

4

Bad

Part of his seventh self-titled studio album Bad, it was released as the second single from that album in September 1987. Written by Michael and co-produced by him and Quincy Jones.

5

She’s Out of My Life

Written by Tom Bahler for Karen Carpenter, who separated from him after discovering that he had had a child with another woman. The song has been performed by various artists.

6

Rock with You

Released in late 1979, Rock with You peaked at the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot R & B / Hip-Hop Songs charts in the United States, and spent four consecutive weeks topping the charts.

7

Beat it

Song written and performed by Michael Jackson, was inspired by a visit he made to a nursery in Trenton-New Jersey, retouched by Eddie Van Halen4 and produced by Quincy Jones

8

Man in the Mirror

Simple of his seventh album Bad released on January 18, 1988. It is one of the artist’s most critically acclaimed songs and was nominated for Record of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

9

Black or white

Included on her album Dangerous, released on November 11, 1991. Black or White »is a mix of pop rock, dance, and rap.

10

I Just Can’t Stop Loving You

Performed in a duet with Siedah Garrett, it was the first single from artist Bad’s seventh solo studio album.

With information from Michelle Orozco

