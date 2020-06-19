Michael Jackson, her daughter Paris will debut in music with her boyfriend | .

With the duo The Soundflowers, Paris jackson and her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, They are making their music debut, NME reported.

« Incredibly excited to share the news that my band’s EP, which we’ve been talking about for the past two years, It’s finally set to be released next week on June 23.

« We are eternally grateful to each of you, and all the support and love that you have shared with us. I really hope you enjoy it, » Paris wrote in her account. Instagram.

The daughter of Michael Jackson He will present five songs next week, including: « Your Look (Glorious) », « Geronimo » and « Notes On A Ghost », of what will be his first EP.

« I started writing around 13 when I bought a guitar, but I didn’t really start sharing or recording it until I met Gabriel, « said Paris.

« We showed each other songs and even wrote some on the spot. Everything fits so naturally, from our vocals to our songwriting style. I have never met someone who fit my sound so perfectly. »

The duo also plans to launch a merchandise line and the proceeds from sales will go to the organization. Black Women Lead and the Black Voters Matter Fund.

Paris formed the group with Gabriel after the couple met at the Rainbow Bar and Grill from Los Angeles, California, where he was playing with his band TrashDogs.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Jackson signed to portray Jesus in the upcoming independent drama.

It will be something new to see one of the children of the king of pop in action on stage, we hope that they have much of their father’s success and that Paris has inherited his talent and charisma with music, we wish him the best of luck in his next project.

