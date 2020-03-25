Michael Jackson fortune destined for the needy on Broadway and Las Vegas | Instagram

Different areas of society have reacted to the crisis of the new Coronavirus pandemic and now the heirs of the Pop legend Michael Jackson, have decided to support those most in need in this crisis.

It emerged that the heritage of the so-called “King of Pop”, Michael Jackson, about 300,000 dollars to help workers in the entertainment industry on Broadway, music and Las Vegas which has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The foregoing touched the hearts of the heirs of the singer who decided to allocate part of the heritage left by their father, the pop star.

Last Wednesday it was announced that it will give $ 100,000 Broadway Cares, Three Square Food Bank in Nevada and MusiCares, because all three areas have been good to them and Jackson as reported.

This virus, this pandemic affects us all obviously, so we wanted to start with our own communities, “said John Branca, heritage coalition,” This is personal for us. “

Likewise, it was reported that after the presentation of a musical inspired by Jackson “MJ The Musical” which is intended to premiere in July in Broadway despite the restriction caused by the pause in the theater world in New York due to the coronavirus.

So far it has not been reported whether said show it would stop, however the heirs and producers are waiting to see what happens, Branca said.

Michael Jackson ONE ”, the Cirque du Soleil show at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, where Jackson lived for the last years of his life, is also on indefinite hiatus.

Las Vegas has been very good to Michael, ”said the coalbacea.

It is worth mentioning that of the amount that will be donated in these places, 300,000 which will be destined through meals to people in need and will also contribute to maintaining food bank supplies Three Square.

As for New York, it will support the Emergency Assistance Fund by COVID-19 from Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and giving the rest to MusiCares, the recording branch of the Recording Academy that helps people in the music industry who are struggling financially.

As reported by donations they are inspired by the constant charitable work of Jackson himself.

Michael was extremely generous of both his time and money in his life, and it’s in his music too, ”said Branca. “We turned to Michael for leadership and inspiration. We are doing what Michael would have done. “

