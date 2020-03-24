Michael Jackson “came back to life” to raise awareness of the coronavirus

Global concern about the new coronavirus and the notice of the World Health Organization (WHO) that classified it as an epidemic, have led to different entertainment and show personalities use their platforms to send messages to their followers, such is the case of Michael Jackson.

Although the iconic singer of “Billie Jean” and “They don’t care about us” left this world more than ten years ago, on June 25, 2009, his verified Twitter account, which has 2.2 million followers, made a surprising publication related to the health contingency.

“Be smart and stay safe” was the message that was published this Monday, March 23 in the account managed by the team that keeps the king of pop license active as a figure of the show.

In the image that accompanies the recommendation of the singer and dancer who began his career in the mid-70s with his brothers in The Jackson 5, he can be seen wearing a fedora-style felt hat and black face mask, in reference to one of the protection measures against Covid-19, which already has 367 confirmed cases, and 4 deaths in Mexico.

For a time, in the first decade of the millennium, with this Look it was usual to see Jacksonbecause he was seen going to court several times like this when he was presented to the hearings of the litigation he was facing at that time.

Also, the star who died at 50 combined the color of their outfits with the masks which he also used to use at social events.

These masks, although less luxurious, Now they are commonplace on the streets of the world When people try to avoid the coronavirus, that is why in some localities its existence has been undermined by collective urgency and panic buying.

The post has been shared almost 30,000 times, one of the users who retweeted it is Kim Kardashian, who issued the message to his nearly 65 million followers.

Several conspiracy theories about the death and life of Michael Jackson They have been circulating on the internet for years and these have been fed even more today, thanks to the tweet that was shared from their official account through an iPhone, a fact that puzzled the followers of the account.

“Michael Jackson uses the iPhone in the sky to tweet about the coronavirus. Just stop it before you pee, ”“ Do you have Wi-Fi down there? ”,“ Where are you tweeting from? ”Were some of the reactions to the late superstar’s tweet.

The unforgettable star died of cardiac arrest derived from an overdose of propofol, a pain reliever of great magnitude.

At the time of your death Michael had his body ravaged by prescription drugs, an apparent battle against anorexia, and according to the autopsy report, he was bald and had scars all over his body, due to surgeries and injections.

Despite his death and the accusations against him that damaged his public image during his last years, the music icon keeps billing millions of dollars a year, royalties that their 3 children receive.