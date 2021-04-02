Michael Jackson and Tolkien are the deceased celebrities who make the most money

Who does not consider himself a great connoisseur and admirer of the songs of Michael Jackson or the books of JRR Tolkien does not know what his incredible royalties leave as financial gain to his heirs every year. Recently The Sun published the list with the ten richest dead celebrities thanks to the fact that their products, goods and rights of works continue to generate millionaire profits. From the musical to the literary field, goods such as songs, films and books are the means by which the bank account of music companies, film producers, publishers and even family members enjoy great economic stability.

This list is headed by Michel Jackson with a substantial fortune valued at 46 million pounds sterling (£), the result of the royalties that his songs, records and other products generate each year. Each pound sterling is equivalent to US $ 1.38, which in Mexican pesos would be 28.07. Jackson is followed by the British writer JRR Tolkien, known worldwide as the creator of The Lord of the Rings, whose sales amount to £ 38 million, not bad for a literary genius. These are followed by: Elvis Presley (£ 30 million), Bob Marley (£ 15 million), Hugh hefner (£ 11.5 million), John Lennon (£ 10.8 million), Marilyn Monroe (£ 10 million), Prince (£ 9.2 million), Whitney Houston (£ 7.3 million) and David Bowie (£ 7.3 million). You can see the monetary range that separates the first two from the rest.

But, in what really lies the monetary increase of the first two positions? Without a doubt, between tributes, concerts, commemorative merchandise, downloadable songs, etc., the fortune of Michel Jackson will continue to increase not only for being the “King of Pop”, but also for the ingenuity of his family and his label to generate more profits with the intention of preserving the singer’s memory.

On the other hand, Tolkien’s considerable fortune, generated mainly by The Lord of the Rings, is due to some film production companies such as Warner Bros. or Amazon that have generated from the millionaire purchase of the rights to the book, plus the proceeds box office. The plot starring Frodo Baggins, a character in the saga and who on the big screen has been represented by Elijah Wood, has raised US $ 2,900 million to date, to which must be added the creation of video games, magazines, souvenirs, etc.

First, the elements that led to the success of this story must be considered, from Tolkien’s delicate work to introduce historical-mythical elements through anthropomorphic creatures such as elves and hobbits, the space set between kingdoms and castles; the fighting between knights, as well as the influences of European literature that can be perceived during the development of the plot and that Tolkien knew how to interweave with his characters. Also redeemable are the adaptations that both screenwriters and producers and directors manage to establish in their tapes, such as those made by Peter Jackson, Barrie M. Osborne, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, etc., whose wit led them to receive mostly favorable reviews.

In this sense, it is not strange to assume that the Tolkenian empire will continue to grow over the years. First by the fans, who year after year demand newer productions, with more impressive fantastic elements, both in the design of the characters, the costumes and the setting, as in the special effects. Second, because of the quality of the production companies to generate more income, so they must implement new strategies to overcome the success of the previous versions.

Without a doubt, yes JRR Tolkien lived, he would be amazed by the empire he created, which leads a whole group of works set in the warrior space, where fantasy stands out and imagination takes you to travel worlds never seen before.

