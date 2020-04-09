Michael Jackson and the reason he lost his nose | AP

The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, one of the most popular and enigmatic figures in the middle of the show, ended up with a strange nose, many of whom wonder why he ended up that way.

According to the YouTube channel You Didn’t Know, Jackson had an obsession with his nose, which was in the operating room on more than one occasion.

They revealed that Thriller’s interpreter underwent nose surgery seven times, which ended up causing him partial loss Of the same.

After the heavy damage that part of her face suffered, Michael ended with a prosthesis, despite this, it was evident that something was wrong with her.

But his nose was just one of the ills of the famous artist, who was fighting against vitiligo from a very young age, a disease for which he was harshly judged when he began to see the change from his black to white skin; They assure that The King of Pop made up to hide the skin change.

Another of the key moments in his health was when in a commercial for a well-known brand of soft drinks his Chinese hair ended up on fire, many assure that the hair never grew again.

After his departure, many noted that Jackson’s body was severely damaged, wearing a wig, a prosthetic nose, and had obvious marks of the medications being supplied.

