Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney ended a brief friendship over Beatles songs | .

The king of pop, in life bought all the rights of the 251 songs of the iconic British band, fact that untied the wrath of McCartney.

It turns out that Michael and McCartney became very good friends in the early 1980s, after collaborating on the production of several songs that quickly reached record numbers on the world’s biggest music charts.

The talented duo reunited in February 1981 on the farm as the British to record two other songs that would later be included in Paul’s fourth solo album « Pipes of Peace » in 1983, we talked about the hit songs « The Man ”And the hit single“ Say Say Say ”.

It is said that one night, while they were dining, Paul explained to Michael his personal way of doing business in the music industry, after taking out a bulky notebook with all the songs of which he had publishing rights, which included songs by Buddy Holly, Carl Perkins, Al Johnson and other artists, in addition to the early songs of The Beatles: « Love me do » and « P. S. I love you.

“This is the way to make a lot of money. Every time someone records one of these songs, they pay me. Every time someone plays these songs on the radio or at concerts, they pay me, ”he told Michael Jackson.

These words made a lot of noise in Jackson, who was also a gifted businessman, so he replied to Paul not to bother, because someday he would buy the rights to all the Beatles songs himself. « Brilliant. Good joke, ”said Paul McCartney innocently, thinking it was a joke.

That informal conversation in 1981 at Paul McCartney’s house would be the trigger for Michael Jackson to soon acquire, for a million dollars, the entire catalog of the group Sly and the Family Stone. And as and mentioned before, it was in August 1985 that Michael would buy the music publisher ATV Music Publishing, in exchange for $ 47.5 million.

The purchase of the rights to the Beatles songs caused a huge uproar and McCartney surrendered dejectedly at the news, shocked by the betrayal of his ex-friend, whom he had not seen since that conversation.

John Branca, Michael’s lawyer, cynically defended his client for the purchase of the Beatles catalog as a gesture by Michael to his friend Paul, since he did not have much money to complete the operation.

Before long, the king of pop confessed that he had bought the Beatles songs because they all seemed almost perfect, wonderfully structured and with those precious and immortal melodies.

For his part, McCartney made a last attempt with Michael, appealing to his old friendship, desperately trying to get him, at least, not to collect 45% of the rights to the songs of his band, but to lower it to 10%, but Jackson he refused.

Since then and at each of his concerts, McCartney had to pay taxes (which went directly into Michael Jackson’s pockets) for playing the same songs that he and his partner John Lennon had created in the 1960s.