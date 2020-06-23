Michael Jackson and Elizabeth Taylor, it was that they were more than friends | Instagram

One of the best known friends Michael Jackson’s was with legendary actress Elizabeth Taylor, who is said to have had more than friendship they were very close when he was still alive.

Back then the actress received the sad news while I was returning to London and he confessed that at that precise moment it was impossible for him to say a few words about such a tragic event.

After several weeks Elizabeth made a great effort to speak about her dear friend and made a emotional statement before the media.

Many people began to speculate if there was something more between the two, because their pain was so strong that she herself revealed that there was no no one than I could imagine how much they loved each other.

My heart and my mind are broken. I loved Michael with all my soul and I can’t imagine life without him. We had a lot in common and we had fun together. I was packing my luggage to travel to London when I heard the news. I still can not believe it. I don’t want to believe it. «

As is well known, Michael had a lifetime Really controversy, he was always among scandals in the media, but certain things in his Personal life I kept them very private.

It will live in my heart forever, although this is not enough for me. I feel my life so empty. I don’t think anyone ever knew how much we loved each other. The purest and most generous love I have ever known. OMG! I’m going to miss him so much. «

There is no doubt that the loss of someone so dear is one of harder things that someone can happen in life and is what Taylor indicated when talking about Michael.

I can’t imagine my life without him. I hope that with the help of God I can recover. All this time I have been looking at the photograph he gave me, where he wrote: « To my true love Elizabeth, I will love you forever. » And me too. «

It should be noted that the first person who called Michael Jackson as the « King of Pop« It was the same Elizabeth Taylor and now it is as it has been popularly known since 1989.

Michael Jackson and Elizabeth Taylor held a deep and sincere friendship along the three decades, and according to certain statements something magical happened during their long conversations, they were hooked on each other.

Maybe Michael was her secretly true loveWell, two years later, Elizabeth failed and it was revealed that she asked to be at the Forest Lawn Cemetery, in Glendale, California, the same place where rest your friend Michael.