Michael J. Fox continues to strive to beat Parkinson’s

Michael J. Fox has lived with Parkinson’s since 1990 and to this day continues to strive to learn more about his disease to help others.

Michael J. Fox will always be remembered for being Marty McFly in “Back to the Future,” yet he has participated in more than 40 film and television projects and has dedicated his life to Parkinson’s research.

In 1990 he had a strange sensation in his little toe on his left foot and he immediately went to see the doctor. After a year, a neurologist confirmed that he had Parkinson’s.

Although at that time he was in the prime of his 30s, the disease had no qualms about changing his life since then, leading him to fall into the nets of alcohol.

After going to therapy, he regained his enthusiasm and turned away from drinking, resumed his acting career and became empathic with those who suffered the same as he, whom he has supported through his foundation.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation has funded 20 years of research on this disease with more than a billion dollars. Over time, the actor decided to undergo spinal surgery, which, if it had not been performed, would have him immobile today.

At the end of 2020 Michael published his memoirs under the title “No time like the future: An Optimistic considers mortality”, in which he announced his retirement from acting to dedicate himself to self-care.

The star has spent decades fighting a condition with which he has learned to live, which now has him accompanied by a cane, but which has never taken away his spirits.