Michael Hunter pulls out of the IBF world tie. Hrgovic looks for rival

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

In the last few hours, one of those strange events has taken place in the world of boxing, when a fighter makes a move that so misses analysts and fans. Many times, everything makes sense when the motivations behind the action are revealed, although other times it is still not understood, after time, the reason for certain decisions.

And here we come to Michael Hunter. Weeks ago, we reported on ESPABOX that the American was looking for a rival for the IBF heavyweight world tie, after co-challenger Charles Martin resigned from the fight. We also pointed to Filip hrgovic (pictured) as the most likely rival, and so it turned out.

Eddie Hearn won the rights to organize the very interesting Hunter-Hrgovic, a duel between two of the fifteen best heavyweights in the world and both with a very remarkable age and projection margin towards stardom. The bags would be just over € 300,000 for Hunter and slightly over € 200,000 for Hrgovic.

When everything was ready for the announcement of the date of the fight and even headquarters and status were sought, either as the main course of a gala or co-starring even the still hypothetical Fury-Joshua, it was Michael Hunter who has not signed the required documentation and He announces that he is not interested in continuing the fight. Hearn was very angry as follows: “This is wasting time for Filip Hrgovic. The fight was accepted, it was negotiated, we won the auction with a very interesting amount as a bag, Hunter talks on social networks that he is going to crush Hrgovic …, and when we send him the contract he says he does not want the fight. But what is Hunter doing? He has no other offers and could be an IBF world contender if he wins the fight ».

The only explanation that could be given is that Hunter had a last minute deal with Deontay Wilder to fight in the coming months or even with Tyson Fury, in case the Brit and Anthony Joshua decided to postpone their date until next winter. A third way of investigation places us in Triller; the new actor in the boxing world is paying the boxers of his events very generously (Regis Prograis charged almost € 800,000 for his appearance against Ivan Redkach, or the auction won for Teófimo López-George Kambosos). As Hunter is a free agent, since he is not contractually bound to any promoter, he could appear in one of the following events on the social platform, which also plans for this summer an Oscar de la Hoya exhibition among other shows, a word used in all its literality here.

From what it seems, of the following in IBF lists, the most likely at the time of holding the contest against the Croatian would be Joseph Parker. The oceanic has just beaten Junior Fa and Dereck Chisora ​​in recent months, and it is rumored that he may have already received an offer to fight Hrgovic. Other reports point to an unnecessary rematch between Parker and Chisora, so Agit Kabayel could be the one to jump into the fray against bronze in Rio 2016. Either of them would also be a good proposal for the category without weight limit.