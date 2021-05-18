Michael Hunter acknowledges that Triller’s money was what separated him from Hrgovic

Darío Pérez

As we said a few dates ago in ESPABOX, Michael Hunter (19-1-1, 13 KOs) stepped aside when he had everything closed with Filip Hrgovic for an IBF heavyweight eliminator, except for the date and place of the fight.

Now it has been known, after much speculation, the real reason for the resignation. And it is that powerful gentleman is Mr. Money. Hunter has recognized that the reason has been an irrefutable offer to appear in the next event of the Triller platform, which seeks to stabilize in the world of boxing linked to the musical spectacle. Therefore, Hunter will appear in the endorsement of Teófimo López-George Kambosos Jr, a fight that will be played on June 19 in Miami.

The North American heavyweight will face the little known internationally Mike wilson (21-1, 10 KO), 38-year-old athlete who has only had Denis Lebedev as an important rival in his career. This caused him the defeat that appears in his professional locker. In addition, he has fought his entire career at cruiserweight and has not fought for more than a year and a half; against Hunter, he will do it to ten rounds.

Hunter has declared, regarding the decision made to abandon an agreed fight that could boost him to a world title for this second-row duel that “Although I would have liked and still love to face Hrgovic, Triller has offered me something that was impossible to refuse. This is business, and people criticize boxers when we make business-based decisions, but promoters who make poor decisions about it are never criticized.

Hunter would have earned 250,000 euros if he had measured the Croatian, so Triller’s offer is estimated to be much higher than that figure.