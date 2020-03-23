Michael Giacchino publishes his comedy short ‘Monster Challenge’

Although we all know Michael Giacchino for his work as creator of music for films such as ‘Up’, ‘Inside Out’, ‘Star Trek’, ‘Rogue One’ or ‘Jurassic World’, the composer is also dedicated to directing some short film how‘Monster Challenge’, a video of just over 13 minutes (in VO) that you have available below.

This comedy short stars Patton Oswalt as himself, who struggles by all means to find a job after ruining a great opportunity in Japan. A hapless Oswalt finds himself catapulted into a series of outrageous challenges in an eccentric tribute to both Japanese games and Godzilla-like monster movies.

The short is fun, mainly for all those who enjoy kaiju movies. Of course it also features some music from the famous composer, who has recently worked on films like ‘The Batman’ or ‘Jurassic World’, both productions paralyzed at the time due to the coronavirus outbreak.

