Michael Flynn supports a coup in the United States



Michael Flynn, former National Security Advisor.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The former National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, faces criticism after stating that the United States needs a coup similar to the one in Myanmar.

At the QAnon conference held in Dallas, Texas, one of the attendees asked why what happened in “Minamar” (sic) was not happening in the US.

“There is no reason”Flynn said. “It should happen, I mean, that’s right.”.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew a democratically elected government and arrested its leaders.

The video where Flynn is heard talking about the coup has more than 1.5 million views. The former official spent almost a year at the helm of the main US national security agencies.

Here is the video of former national security advisor Michael Flynn saying that he thinks a coup like the coup in Myanmar should happen in the US. pic.twitter.com/7mGYjfXg18 – Mamie 😌 (@MC_Hyperbole) May 30, 2021

Flynn was one of the main speakers at a conference of groups that support the former president Donald trump, organized at the Omni Hotel in Dallas, Texas.

The former official was convicted of meeting with Russian officials amid the transition of government in 2016, a fact about which he lied to the FBI. Former President Trump forgave him, so a judge dismissed the accusations against him and he went free.

Flynn supported conspiracy theories at the conference, stating that former President Trump won the 2020 election over the current president. Joe biden.

“Trump won … won the popular vote and won the Electoral College”, he affirmed between cheers of assistants.

However, no court gave credible entry to the claims of the former president’s legal team about alleged electoral fraud, nor did the Supreme Court take any case, coupled with the fact that Trump obtained 74 million votes, but Biden obtained 81.2 million.