Away from television cameras, Michael Finseth he effortlessly recalls the episodes he recorded almost two decades ago for the ranked TV series Thousand trades who conquered the Peruvian households in 2001.

How antidote to nostalgia, every Saturday he prostrates himself in front of his television and records from your smartphone the scenes he starred in ‘Memo’, His most beloved character that led him to fame, through the screens of Panamericana Television, a channel that has rebroadcast the successful series “that brought together the Peruvian family in a difficult time”, As he tells us.

YOUR DEBUT ON TV

Attentive to every scene, Michael reveals that he anticipates dialogues and clearly remembers what is coming after each act. The lucidity of his memory allows him also remember the day he received that life-changing call in 2000.

Before being a ‘Memo’, I was a twenty-year-old student from Journalism in the Jaime Bausate y Meza University. He had gone through countless unsuccessful stage tests, which is why he had the pessimistic spirit when they told him from channel 5 “We are going to call you”, that hackneyed phrase that is often repeated by recruiters to whom they present their Curriculum vitae in a company.

Finseth, as his teacher told him Mercedes Cabanillas—The former Minister of Education of the first Government of Alan García—, granted him permission to withdraw from class for only a few hours so that he can go to casting. Already on Arequipa Avenue, he competed with three debuting actors, very young, among them was Cesar Ritter, who would later give life to ‘Lalo’.

<<That same day they called me and said Michael you have been selected for the character. You have to come tomorrow to pick up the scripts, start tests and readings. There began part of everything that would become a thousand jobs. The next day I just knew who he was Efraín Aguilar and Gigio Aranda, the renowned screenwriter. I only knew a few actors like Fernando Farrés, Irma Maury, Aurora Aranda and Adolfo Chuiman. The rest of us were unknown>>

HOW DID A THOUSAND OFFICES START?

We started recordings of the series with minimal equipment. We did not record interiors yet because there were none. The Quinta de San EfraínThe scenario where everything happened was not finished either.

<<I remember that they took backings from a tremendous warehouse located at the bottom of the Coliseum Amauta. With this, the Quinta was built, with material from previous programs such as Nubeluz, Fandango, Natacha >>, he laughs.

At the beginning it was very difficult, because we did not know that we were going to go from Monday to Sunday. Not just because of the recordings, but because of the tours. There are too many anecdotes but the human team was the best.

WHAT DID MEMO REPRESENT FOR YOU?

‘Memo’ made it easier for me to internalize a crazier, sometimes irresponsible Michael, who believed that he was the bacancito of the neighborhood, the one who was right and did not give his arm to twist.

I always loved ‘Memo’ and I will always love him because he is the first character I did on television and that people remember. As the first character I have a lot of affection for him. In addition, Memo gave me the possibility to travel by combi and not be charged.

I lived in Barranco and in Punta (Callao). I was quick on Venezuela Avenue where the Amauta Coliseum was. I was wearing my combi and I was wearing my hat and glasses. The debt collector was watching me and the people too. The driver said to me, compare you are the one from the series right? I answered no, I am not. No, you are! oooye buddy, an autograph for my children! “And that was only the second month” >>

“TO WHOM EFRAÍN DIDN’T SEND THE FUCK I DIDN’T WANT IT”

I have always been very self-critical and sought the advice of Fernando Farrés and Adolfo chuiman. I asked Adolfo what do you think of this? – Maicol seems perfect to me, he said to me.

Their advice was spectacular. Efraín Aguilar was our guide, like our father. He was the one who told us from: “very good son, to a” hey damn “. Who Efrain did not send to hell he did not want.

“Some scenes like palayentis, lalo locura, memorex, stretched out a bit. The cameramen were still filming, ”then Efraín would appear and scold us, but we found that people were laughing. And he said “hey this works. We were not leaving the script, there were parameters that were repeated by history.

WHAT DID A THOUSAND OFFICES MEAN TO PERU?

I have always said that one owes oneself to the public, without them one is nobody. Without them the program would not work, we owe it to the people behind that screen. That was a thousand trades, a series that brought the Peruvian family together in a difficult moment where we emerged from a problem of fatal unemployment, where parents had to do one to four tasks.

DO YOU THINK THAT ANY SERIES HAS EXCEEDED A THOUSAND OFFICES?

The level of a thousand trades in terms of tuning, because we reached 50 rating points, public attachment, I think not. Possibly there have been productions with a very good rating, such as ‘In the background there is a place’, but I think that Thousand offices was a group of ordinary people in any neighborhood. That was the connection.

HOW DID YOU DEAL WITH THE END OF A THOUSAND OFFICES?

I am very sorry as a thousand trades ended, I am nostalgic to see that the series that we did with much affection has ended in this way. It is painful that they put a Memo ending that had nothing to do with his character.

WHY DID YOU STAY AWAY FROM TV?

I stayed away from television because I went to Piura, I was as a commercial director of a factory and now I have a construction business. He comes to Lima because my mother has a problem in her heart, she is going to have an operation and she just got quarantined.

DO YOU WANT TO RETURN TO TV?

Already being in Lima I do not close the possibility to anything. I love driving, everything I see with art. The beauty of all this is that the public recognizes you for your work. It is the most encouraging thing one can have.

WHAT DO YOU DO NOW?

With my partner Claudio Galarreta, we are representatives in Peru of an international brand called Sorbos, the first 100% biodegradable and flavored edible sorbet. It is an innovative sorbet with 8 flavors. Combine all kinds of drinks. Sorbet is edible at all times. You can enter the page Sorbos Peru, it comes with an autograph. (laughs)

YOU USE YOUR SOCIAL NETWORKS TO REBUKE THOSE WHO DO NOT ATTACK THE QUARANTINE

I have something of a politician in everything because we all must have something of a politician as citizens. The reflection and distress of seeing some people who do not respect quarantine, because they do not want the rest. The only coronavirus vaccine at this time is your solidarity, my solidarity and my community.

DO YOU HAVE POLITICAL CLAIMS?

I don’t know what will happen in the future, nobody knows, but if one day the option of being able to work for the country comes, I will be there.

