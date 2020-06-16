The confinement paralyzed the recordings of the eighth edition of ‘MasterChef’, which resumed for their tenth installment issued on June 15. The applicants have been together in the house where they live together, having extra weeks to continue practicing in the kitchen and preparing for the final stretch of the edition with the last four programs.

Michael leaves the ‘MasterChef’ apron

This delivery began in a very emotional way, as each received a visit from a loved one, whether it be a couple, mother or brother. Until now, it was all excitement and good atmosphere, something that drastically changed in the outdoor test. Michael was one of the captains, but his team did not make it easy for him. From the Dehesa de Valbueno estate in Guadalajara, the American formed a team with Ana, Jose Mari and Andy, the latter two being the ones who made the captaincy of his partner impossible.

José Mari and Andy, against Michael

At all times, José Mari doubted what the captain said, claiming that he is insecure and did not want the rest to shine. Andy was of the same opinion, so they both joined forces to drive Michael mad: they asked for directions that they knew what it was like and slowed down the cooking and hid things they were doing so that the captain walked lost. At least Ana, the other member of the team, came to her defense: « If you know what to do, why are you trying to boycott the captaincy? »

The jury did not tolerate this attitude and called the team’s attention to their behavior during cooking: « You were not a team. José Mari has done nothing productive, much accusing and little cooking. It is thought to be wonderful but it must be proven. It has cooked with toxic passion. He has put the tripping on your captain before the diner eats well, « said Jordi Cruz Mas, who also had words for Andy. Finally, this team was the one that would compete in the elimination test.

« This damn coronavirus has been a stone on the road »

This last test was duels. It started with Ana, who chose to face Michael so that he had more possibilities. The winner was her, so he faced the next one, José Mari. The latter won, and Michel lived through his third duel, now against Andy, losing him again and being sent off for the night. « I am sad but I accept it. I came here to learn to cook and I feel that I have grown a lot in the whole experience« He commented before adding: » This damn coronavirus has been a stone on the road and we overcome it with these wonderful people. «