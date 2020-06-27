Michael Elgin would not appear in any upcoming IMPACT Wrestling show.

From the website of PW Insider The following details have been reported on the recent news and later the official website of Impact Wrestling confirmed the situation:

The report states that Michael Elgin It has been removed from the roster list that appears on its website. We also can’t see anything about him or his merchandise in the store. However, the official announcement of his dismissal has not yet been announced.

Michael Elgin was suspended from the company of IMPACT Wrestling during this week because he was pending to review his case regarding the accusations of the #SpeakingOut movement. The accusations of Michael Elgin They indicated that the fighter sexually harassed women.

This is not the first move made by the company of IMPACT Wrestling during these last days. IMPACT Wrestling has also fired Joey Ryan and Dave Crist because they were also involved in their respective cases exposed in the movement of #SpeakingOut. Also, IMPACT Wrestling ended the contract Tessa Blanchard because she did not send the recordings of her promos that the company asked her while she was in Mexico during confinement.

Tessa Blanchard was originally scheduled to defend the championship of IMPACT Wrestling in the main event of Slammiversary against Michael Elgin, Trey Miguel, Eddie Edwards and Ace Austin.

