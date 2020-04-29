The free agent market in Wrestling grew with the wave of layoffs in WWE, and Impact would be interested in Rusev as one of the big names.

During the Coronavirus pandemic, many wrestling companies are looking for talent when the situation returns to normal. The fighter fired from WWE, Rusev is listed as one of the top names for Impact. Such is the case of Michael Elgin who welcomes his arrival at the company.

“I personally think that the most prominent of the fighters turned free agents would be Rusev,” Elgin said in an interview with SportsKeeda. «I followed him so much in WWE, I think he could do something really special and be the best at Impact Wrestling. Professionals like EC3 or Eric Young are available now and I would love to demonstrate what I can do with fighters who helped put Impact on the flat cattle. ”

Micahel Elgin also mentioned The Revival as a great option. I point out that they could help drive the company’s pairwise division. On the other hand, he spoke about Impact’s strategy of hiring former WWE superstars.

I think it is a double-sided coin. What I mean is that on the one hand they take the focus that should focus on young talent. But at the same time, that talent does not have the same value as veterans, which is why they are so necessary. This is not a criticism of them. When someone who hasn’t seen Impact for a long time sees people like Rob Van Dam or Rhino, they may be more interested in those names ».

“Not only that, they have so much experience, they have been in different places and have learned from extraordinary people. They are in positions to be the best and help the young guys on the roster with their knowledge. We have a young talent who does not have the experience to fight on big stages. As is the case with pay-per-view events or weekly programs. They have the journey that can help young people gain confidence to get the best out of them“That is why I think they are so valuable to the company,” Elgin finished.

Elgin is slated to fight a triple sunrise against Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards for the world title at Impact Rebellion. However, plans changed with the Coronavirus pandemic.

