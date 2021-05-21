Michael Douglas confirms that Ant-Man 3 will begin filming in July

In theory, at the end of this month of May the filming of the film would start “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, the third film that Marvel Studios dedicates to Ant-Man. There are no official dates as such, but we do know that pre-production has started as director Peyton Reed has shared some images of those initial works, confirming in passing that it will be shot using The Volume.

The new news about the film comes from the actor’s hands Michael Douglas. The actor in charge of bringing Hank Pym to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had no qualms in the past talking about the film, even confirming the film before Marvel Studios had done so.

On this occasion, he comes to talk about when will he start shooting the movie. Interestingly, despite the fact that the information points to the start of filming in a matter of days, Douglas explains that he plans to start shooting the film in July.

We are starting with the third now. Us we’re going to London to do an Ant-Man 3 in July.

There could well be an error in the production dates that we know, which are not official, or Douglas will not join the shoot until later because we already know that he usually has a more secondary role in these films. We also do not know at the moment many details about his role in this third film.

In the interview he also recalled his time doing special effects in the Ant-Man movies, saying it was “a lot of fun.”

You are such a small role, but you have all the amazing special effects going and green screens. And you spend half your time putting stitches on your face. It was a totally different kind of cinema. I had never done any special effects movies, or any kind of green screen. Paul Rudd was wonderful, Evangeline [Lilly] It was great, and all the other co-stars. It was fun.

Marvel Studios has not yet offered an official description of this film if it has a theatrical release set for the February 17, 2023. We do know that Kang the Conqueror will be in the film, and there have been rumors of the possible presentation of the Young Avengers or even MODOK in the film, but they are rumors at the moment.

