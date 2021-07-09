Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones put their spectacular New York penthouse up for sale

The legendary Hollywood couple have decided to sell their exclusive penthouse located in the heart of New York City in front of Central Park.

Michael Douglas, who recently wrapped up his hit series “The Kominsky Method,” and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, whom we recently saw in the series “Prodigal Son”; They just put a price on their luxurious Manhattan apartment, nothing less than $ 21.5 million.

The elegant property is located on the top floor of the famous Kenilworth building, built in 1908 by Townsend, Steinle & Haskell architects, to look like a 12th century English castle.

Thanks to the redesign of Thierry Despont, the house with 4 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, is distinguished by its period details; with high ceilings, mahogany floors and finishes, wood-burning fireplaces, and marvelously expanded rooms, in an open space plan, to adjust to modernity.

Full of windows, majestic panoramic views of the city and Central Park abound in this very special apartment of almost 465 m², which occupies the 30 meters in front of the historic building and surrounds the corners.

A great hall leads to the sophisticated and bright living room, is in turn, communicates to the side with a large library with wood paneling and green upholstered furniture; and at the opposite end with the formal dining room.

The couple who celebrated their 20 years of marriage at the end of last year, enjoy a spacious and private Main bedroom; complete with its own living room, large marble bathroom and two huge walk-in closets.

In the same sector of the house we also find a beautiful guest room with bathroom en suite. And on the other side of the gallery there is two additional bedrooms with shared bathroom.

The bright kitchenAlthough it maintains a sober air, it has gleaming white marble countertops and houses an impressive array of industrial-grade appliances. In addition, it leads to a casual dining room full of built-in furniture.

Additionally, the floor plan It features a wet bar, wine pantry, and powder room, which are discreetly located, but still very convenient for when they have visitors. To close, the service wing has a small staff bedroom next to the kitchen, a laundry room and storage space.

In recent years, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have sought to reduce their portfolio of international properties without much success. They have a luxury resort in Bermuda two decades ago, which has been in and out of the market multiple times. They have also tried for years to get rid of their holiday home in Mallorca called S’Estaca, which they share with Douglas’s ex-wife, Diandra Luker.

On the other hand, the couple still have a home in Swansea, the Welsh city where Catherine was born and raised. But after the future sale of this fabulous apartment on the Upper West Side of ManhattanWe believe Douglas and Zeta-Jones plan to live more relaxed in their most recent purchase completed in 2019, a mansion in Irvington, just north of New York City.