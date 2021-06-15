Michael Costello accuses Chrissy Teigen of having caused him a trauma that led him to want to kill himself



Chrissy Teigen.

Photo: Rachel Murray / . for WGN America

Michael Costello, star of the program ‘Project Runway’, accused the model Chrissy teigen of having caused him a psychological trauma that led him to want to kill himself.

Through a post on Instagram, Costello said that Teigen and Hollywood stylist Monica Rose incited a hate campaign that was carried out against him because of a false image that circulated on the Internet in 2014, in which he was accused of having made racist comments.

“In 2014 I received a public comment from Chrissy Teigen on my Instagram accusing me of being a racist. She apparently formed her opinion of me based on a comment made in Photoshop around the internet, which has already been proven to be false by Instagram itself, and has since been withdrawn, ”he wrote.

“When I sought out Chrissy Teigen to communicate that I was the victim of vengeful cyber slander, and that all she thought of me was not who I am, she told me that my career was over and that all my doors would be closed from then on“.

Costello indicated that in the next few years that he tried to get work and partnerships with various brands for his design firm, he had failed to achieve something because all the companies had decided to cancel their last-minute agreements, and that he learned that it was because both Teigen and Rose had threatened them not to cooperate with him if they wanted to keep them as partners.

Many nights I stayed awake wishing to take my life. I did not see a joke to live, “he added.

“There was no way I could escape being targeted by Hollywood’s powerful elites, who actually have the power to close doors with a simple text. Not only was I the target of cyber defamation: I was also being blocked in real life. “

(Swipe to see all the captures)

The designer revealed that he even wrote letters to his family and close friends in which he said goodbye to them because he had decided to end his life, and that as a result his relatives decided not to leave him alone at any time at the expense of his will.

“As a result of what Chrissy Teigen did to me in 2014, I’m not okay.. It may never be right, but today I choose to speak my truth. I do not want to harm anyone and I do not want to come and go fighting with anyone, “he added.

“I just want people to realize that I, too, am human, and that this was the most inhumane treatment that someone who has seen their decades of hard work and years of building a brand fall apart from a comment could endure.”

Costello also shared screenshots of conversations he had with singer John Legend’s wife, in which he tried to explain what had happened, although she refused to believe him.

“Racist people like you deserve to suffer and die. You might as well be dead already. Your career is over, just watch ”, reads one of Teigen’s responses.

BY: Alejandro Vizzuett Díaz