Michael Conlan, in ESPABOX: “I can be world champion in super bantamweight, feather and super feather”

Michael Conlan (15-0, 8 KO) is one step away from joining the privileged list of boxers in history who are world champions as both amateur and professional. At 29 years old, this Irishman is an official contender for the WBO super bantamweight title, which he holds Stephen Fulton. Preparing for a fight prior to his big date, he has spoken with ESPABOX, reviewing his career in Olympic boxing and his time in rental boxing.

-Good afternoon, Michael. Thank you for attending us, how are you?

-Hi, all very well, and the perfect preparation training. The next fight will be announced soon.

-We are not going to start the interview as we usually do, asking about your origins or your first interest in boxing. Your brother Jamie told us a few months ago that your father coached the Irish Olympic team, so the Conlan family grew up next to the ring.

-That’s right, boxing was everything in my life. My father has trained me from the beginning of my journey, not only now in the professional stage, and he made me an Olympic medalist and an amateur world champion. He is a fantastic coach and I am lucky to have him.

-First of all, and without going into cumbersome political issues, let’s clarify. You are born and raised in Belfast, Northern Ireland (which is part of the United Kingdom), but you are of Irish nationality, not British. You have always competed for Ireland in your amateur career, right?

-Belfast, yes, the North of Ireland (he clarifies, laughing). All correct, yes.

-Your first success is, no less, in your 20s. And it is huge, since it is the Olympic bronze in London 2012, after defeating Duke Micah or Nordine Oubaali, and only being stopped in the semifinals by Robeisy Ramírez, the great Cuban champion. What is it like to win a medal at the Olympics next door to home?

-It was amazing, I became a celebrity when I returned home, all in a moment. It was crazy, everyone knew me; I was just a 20-year-old boy and I had everything at hand, it was very special. Not many people become Olympians, and even fewer win medals. I am very grateful and I feel fortunate to be one of that small percentage of people, and that is what made me be where I am, it is part of the path that has led me to today. It was one of the best experiences of my life.

“I signed for Top Rank, because they create great superstars”

-In the following years, you were one of the best amateur boxers in the world, with gold medals in the European Championship, Commonweath Games and World Championship between 2014 and 2015. Do you think that amateur and professional boxing are the same? sport? And did you feel that, as one of the best in that era, the non-professional boxing modality deserves the recognition it deserves?

-It’s a completely different sport. If we moved it to athletics, it would be like comparing marathon runners (professional boxing) to sprint runners (amateur boxing), in my opinion.

About whether people recognize me as an amateur, yes. I do not think I have been given less credit for what I have done in this field, although it is true that professionals do not see it as something the same, because, as I was saying, it is a different sport. In Ireland, people love me very much for what I have done for my country in boxing, so I feel quite valued.

-What happens to you at the Rio Olympics, in the quarterfinals? Could it be, with the Roy Jones Jr. incident in Seoul, the biggest robbery in the history of Olympic boxing? In a way, it changed the sport forever, because AIBA is no longer in charge of organizing the competition in Tokyo.

-The thing in Rio could… (doubt) I think this sport has already changed, yes, I think it will be for a long time. There is still research about it five years later; What happened in Rio was very unfortunate, because it was not just for me, I saw many more. But many people don’t have the balls to say what had to be said and stand up, people stick too closely to the right thing. Sometimes, you have to stop and say “that you j ….”

-Would you change anything about that day, apart (of course) from the outcome of your fight? I mean, about your reaction, combing your middle finger or using that language in front of the cameras seeing so many people.

-Not. Nothing at all. I think what I did was appropriate, and that almost everyone agrees on it. To be honest, I think I would not be where I am if I had not, because it gave me a kind of profile that has been very positive. Now in my undercards they are fighting Olympic gold medalists, so I think it put me in a better position to go professional than I would have been if I had won the competition.

-And that you did. Disappointed, upset and much more with Olympic boxing, you turned pro a few months later, and signed with Top Rank. Why did you sign with an American promoter instead of looking for someone to take your career to your islands?

-I think the reason I signed with Top Rank is because I saw that some great boxing stars like Floyd Mayweather, Oscar de la Hoya, Miguel Cotto and many more started with Top Rank, and ended up building their careers as superstars. I had many offers, but when they told me that my debut would be at Madison Square Garden, as the star of the evening… It was incredible.

Also, being a big star in America is very important. In Ireland, it already was, but in America very few people knew me, only some from the Olympics. Now, without being a world champion, almost everyone there already knows me, and that was Top Rank’s plan from the beginning.

-As we say, this decision has made you fight almost always in the United States, and very little at home. Do you miss boxing more often in your land, Ireland, or even in the United Kingdom, where now they have nothing to envy to the American finery?

-Yes, sometimes yes. I’ve fought a couple of times at home in Belfast and maybe I’ll do it again this year and next. But America is amazing, and also there are a lot of Irish fans there too, and I love boxing for them, I’m very proud of it. Still, if I could fight more often in Ireland, I would, no doubt.

-There in New York you fought with our compatriot Ibon Larrinaga in 2018, do you remember him?

-Ibon (pronounced in the English way), yes, from the Basque Country. It was a very confusing match, he ran and ran. I tried to persecute him conscientiously (laughs), but it couldn’t. He is a very nice boy.

-By the way, we told him about your interview and he sent us a message: if you need someone to fight this summer, you can call him to see if you will knock him out this time.

-Leave him where he is, I don’t need him (laughs more). It was a simple fight, running after him, but I can tell you that he is a good guy, from that charming area of ​​the Basque Country. Let’s see if I can go visit him and that beautiful place that has a lot of connection with Ireland.

-The pandemic has done a lot of damage to a large number of people, with deaths, loss of many jobs, pain, consequences, etc. Also, of course, to sports and boxing. For you, it was a complicated situation, because just when we were locked up, you were in New York to fight on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17), 2020, which was canceled. How did you live that moment?

-The only thing I thought was that there was a pandemic underway and many people were dying. Boxing … there it has no importance, it is something very small. I am healthy, I am alive and I have financial security, my family is well… well, the rest is superfluous. You have to try not to be selfish and think about what happens to you when the world is experiencing such a problem.

-Now you have fought against the very tough Ionut Baluta, a Romanian resident in Spain and also interviewed by ESPABOX. You won by majority decision, and perhaps your toughest opponent to date, as well as a very risky fight for you, since Baluta came from giving the surprise against Kyle Williams, TJ Doheny and David Joyce. You could have lost your privileged position on the world charts.

-I think it was the combat I needed. I think the cards were crazy, as the combat statistics showed, which said that he had only landed 12% of his punches. He was a tough opponent, much more than I imagined, even though I had seen him in several previous fights, like Doheny’s. When it seems that you have him to finish the fight, it returns to be hard, like that over and over again. I thought I could win before the limit, late in the fight, but no, he had prepared the fight for a long time, and as well as I had. He showed that he has a lot of courage, a lot of toughness, and he had done a great preparation with Lee McGregor or Nordine Oubaali, because it was his big opportunity. I think I won five or six more rounds, maybe four, I understand that many were closed.

“I’m going to be a world champion at the end of the year”

-About weight, you used to fight in the featherweight category, but against Baluta you did it in super bantamweight. You’re going to stay in that category already, right?

-Yes, of course. I’ve always been a super bantamweight, but I’ve been in the pen for a while. But I think there is an opportunity at this weight to get all four belts, and that I can be a world champion in three categories, super bantamweight, featherweight and super featherweight. For height, I could also be light weight, but physically I would lack a bit of strength.

-In that category, in super bantamweight, you are above number 10 on the IBF, WBA and WBC world charts, but you are the first (and therefore official challenger) on the WBO. Champion Stephen Fulton will unify crowns in September with Brandon Figueroa (WBC champion). You said you wanted Fulton next winter in New York. Realistically, when do you see yourself fighting for the world title? End of 2021 or 2022?

– (Nodding, sure) At the end of 2021. The opportunity is there, I will be world champion at the end of this year.

-Can you also confirm that you are fighting this summer, to stay active?

-I think in August, yes. We are waiting for it to be confirmed, but everything is on the right track to make a good fight against a former world champion, I can tell you that already. The date seems like it could be around the 6th of August. It will be in Ireland.

-Who is your favorite boxer, someone you enjoy watching?

-Manny Pacquiao, throughout my life, is fantastic. Looking at the historical ones, I like Roberto Durán, I love him, he was a tremendous boxer in the short.

-And personally, apart from Fulton for what it implies, who would you like to measure yourself?

-I want Fulton, he’s the one I’d like to measure myself because he’s the one with the belt I’m behind. He’s the best, or one of the best, at super bantamweight and I think I can beat him.

-Will we ever see the Fury against Joshua? Who do you think would win?

-I don’t know how to tell you, I hope so. But Fury has to beat Wilder first, and this is a very dangerous guy, he can knock you out with one hand. If there were that fight with Joshua, Fury wins, I think he’s much better, he has lace, he has a lot of heart …

-To conclude, what unites you to Spain? You are good friends with Ricky Pow, representative of MTK (of which your brother Jamie is vice president) in our country with its Costa Blanca center in Alicante, and we know that you have visited us a few times.

-I don’t go there a lot, but last year, before the pandemic, I was camping in Marbella, sparring with Samuel Molina, some great sessions and a great guy. I love your country, it is beautiful, I adore going there, the good weather, the food, the paella… Everything. As a child I did go a lot, almost every year, and I want to go to the Basque Country.

-You also did sparring with Kiko Martínez …

-Yes (he reacts with joy), Kiko came to my preparation when I fought in professionals with the Russian who had beaten me in Rio 2016. He was here two weeks or three, doing great sparring. He is a fantastic boy, a great human being, someone I look up to, a great champion. I would like to thank him from here, he showed me many things and makes himself loved.

-Well, thanks again for this fantastic talk and for giving us a perspective on your career and good clues about your future. Good luck in your mission to be world champion also in the professional field.

-Thank you, I really appreciate it. And long live Spain !!

