Michael Collins, the man who traveled to the moon in the historic Apollo 11 … but never stepped on it, dies at 90

Astronaut Michael Collins, Apollo 11 command pilot on the first Moon mission with Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin in 1969, He died this Wednesday “after a brave battle against cancer” at the age of 90, as explained by his family in a statement.

“We regret to share that our beloved father and grandfather has passed away today,” the family said in a text in which it also says that “he spent his last days in peace”, surrounded by his loved ones: “Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility, and he faced this, his last challenge, in the same way“, includes the same statement.

The family also asked people to join together “to remember with affection and joy his sharp wit and wise perspective, gained so much by looking back at Earth from the vantage point of space, as when contemplating the calm waters from the deck of his fishing boat “, picks up the sentimental text.

For its part, NASA joined in condolences, for the “true pioneer and defender of exploration throughout his life,” lamented its acting administrator, Steve Jurczyk.

Collins, whom some called “the loneliest man in history” as his colleagues Armstrong and Aldrin walked on the Moon for the first time, He contributed as a command pilot of the mythical spacecraft to achieve a milestone for Humanity.

“NASA mourns the loss of this pilot and astronaut, a friend to all who seek to expand the limits of human potential,” Jurczyk said on behalf of the space agency. “His legacy will always be that of one of the people who took the first steps in the cosmos,” the statement added, “and his spirit will accompany us as we venture into more distant horizons,” it concludes.

Along with its condolences, the space agency also recognized “its own achievements,” which “contributed to widely publicizing the work of all the men and women who have helped achieve greatness” in both aviation and space. “There is no doubt that he inspired a new generation of scientists, engineers, test pilots and astronauts,” concludes NASA.