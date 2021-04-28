Michael Collins, the astronaut who orbited the Moon aboard Apollo XI, dies at 90

Michael Collins, inside Apollo XI (Photo: Smith Collection via Getty Images)

Its importance was capital in the great space mission of history (until today), but for many, Michael Collins, who died this Wednesday at the age of 90, was always ‘the other’.

The figure of the American astronaut, a victim of cancer, as confirmed by his family, will be eternally associated with the first mission that took the human being to the Moon. But he got the less bombastic part; While his companions Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped on its surface on July 20, 1969, he was left in charge of managing the Apollo XI spacecraft that orbited the satellite.

NASA has shared the news with a statement highlighting that Collins was not only the pilot of a historic moment for humanity, but also defined him as “a defender of exploration, who inspired generations and whose legacy drives us further towards the future. cosmos”.

Born in 1930 in Rome, where his father was stationed, a career military man, he also received military training during his youth at the prestigious West Point Academy in New York. He was part of the US Air Force before joining NASA in 1963, in whose program he twice traveled into space.

Collins and the legend of ‘lonely’

The astronaut participated in the Gemini X mission in 1966, in which he made two extravehicular walks. It was the only time he ‘stepped on’ space, as his great milestone for posterity occurred inside Apollo XI, three years later.

Collins came to be called ‘the loneliest man in history’ or ‘the forgotten astronaut’ for staying without setting foot on the Moon as his companions did.

