Michael Collins, the Apollo 11 astronaut who traveled to the moon with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, dies

Michael Collins, an astronaut who flew on one of the most famous space missions of all time, Apollo 11, died this Wednesday at age 90 from cancer, the family said in a statement. He was part of the first lunar landing mission in 1969, but unlike Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, he never walked on the moon.

“We are sorry to share that our beloved father and grandfather passed away today after a valiant battle with cancer. He spent his last days in peace, with his family by his side. Mike always faced life’s challenges with grace and humility, and he faced this, his final challenge, in the same way. We will miss him very much. However, we also know how lucky Mike felt to have lived the life he did. We will honor your wish that we celebrate, not regret, that life. Join us as we fondly and joyfully recall your keen wit, calm sense of purpose, and wise perspective, gained both by looking back at Earth from the perspective of space and by gazing out at the calm waters from the deck of your sailing ship. fishing «.

Statement from the Collins family