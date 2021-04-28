Michael Collins, astronaut of Apollo 11, the first mission to reach the Moon, dies

Michael Collins, the only Apollo 11 crew member who did not set foot on the Moon, has died at the age of 90.

Who made the first trip to the Moon? The most common answer tends to coincide with the fact that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were the pioneers in taking a step on our natural satellite; However, the milestone would not have been possible without Michael Collins, Columbia Module Pilot on the Apollo 11 mission.

Like most astronauts of the time, Collins began his career in the Air Force as a fighter pilot. On 1963 was recruited by NASA And after three years of training, his destiny was fully joined with that of the frenzied space race.

An American born in Rome, Collins was part of the crew of the Gemini 10 and made his first space trip in July 1966, starring in a spacewalk of 49 minutes and coupling tasks with other stages of the mission.

Collins two weeks before the launch of Apollo 11.

However, his name definitely went down in history on his second space trip: at 38 years old, Collins was named part of the crew of the historic Apollo 11, who would try to get humans safe and sound to the Moon for the first time.

Although his name was not replicated with the same vehemence as Armstrong and Aldrin’s in the press because Collins did not step on the moon, his work as a pilot of the command and service module Columbia was key to achieving the milestone:

Collins was in charge of keeping Columbia in orbit while the Eagle lunar module descended with its companions on board. In complete solitude, the pilot circled the Moon at an altitude of 96 kilometers, without making visual contact with the rest of the mission. Collins himself confessed that managed to sleep for five hours before starting maneuvers to dock the Eagle and bring Armstrong and Aldrin back.



One year after the Apollo 11 voyage, Collins permanently retired from NASA and he devoted himself to museum management, first at the National Air and Space Museum and later became deputy secretary of the Smithsonian Institution.

Upon their return to Earth, once the astronauts had been rescued by the aircraft carrier USS Hornet 12, Collins had one last meeting with the only mission ship that returned to our planet in its entirety, the Columbia.

Inside the ship, he wrote in thanks: “Ship 107, aka Apollo 11, aka“ Columbia, ”the best ship ever made. God bless you. Michael Collins ”.

