Michael Collins, Apollo 11 astronaut dies at 90

Command Module pilot Michael Collins practices in the CM simulator at Kennedy Space Center prior to the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on June 19, 1969. (Photo: NASA / Reuters File )

Michael Collins, the American astronaut member of Apollo 11, died of cancer this Wednesday at the age of 90, confirmed his family.

Collins was part of the first manned mission to the moon designed and conducted by NASA in July 1969.

“Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility, and he faced this, his last challenge, in the same way,” his family said in a statement.

This is how Michael Collins narrated his trip to the Moon

Michael Collins, the unknown astronaut

On July 20, 1969, the Apollo 11 space mission of the POT led the astronauts Neil Armstrong, Edwin alldrin and Michael Collins to the Moon.

Collins was the command module pilot, his role was to remain in orbit while his companions Armstrong and Aldrin became lthe first men to walk on the moon.

He was the first astronaut to orbited the far side of the moon In solitary; every time it passed the far side it was isolated from human contact on Earth, because there were no satellites available to relay its communications.

Other Apollo missions: This saw the Apollo 13 crew

The least known member of Apollo 11

Michael Collins was born on October 31, 1930, in Rome, Italy, where his father, a major general in the US Army, was stationed.

The family moved to the United States. Collins enrolled in the West Point Military Academy.

After earning a bachelor of science in 1952, he enlisted in the Air Force and completed flight training in Columbus, Mississippi.

Collins served as a pilot in the NASA Gemeni 10, which was released on July 18, 1966.

The mission, the 16th manned spacecraft to circle Earth, was aimed at conducting encounter and docking tests with two target vehicles.

During the mission, Collins conducted two spacewalks, spending more than an hour outside the ship and becoming the first person to meet another ship in orbit.

Constant support for other missions

Michael Collins played a key role in mission control during Apollo 8, the first human spacecraft to orbit the Moon in 1968.

He was the astronaut responsible for communication with the crew from Mission Control.

On his second and final mission in space, Collins served as Apollo 11 command module pilot.

Each Apollo mission had two spacecraft: a command module (Columbia) and a lunar module (Eagle). One astronaut was to stay in the command module while the other two astronauts flew to the moon and returned in the lunar module.

So while his companions Armstrong and Aldrin traveled to the surface of the Moon in the lunar module, Collins worked alone on the command module for 21.5 hours, conducting system checks, conducting observations of the Moon, and communicating with Control of the Moon. the Mission when I could.

Collins left NASA in 1970 and was director of the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC, for eight years.

Moon rocks in Mexico

One of the rocks collected during the Apollo 11 mission is located in Mexico, in the Universum Science Museum, from UNAM, weighs 185 grams and is 3.7 billion years old.

On May 1, 1994, NASA officially delivered two moon rocks. The largest can not be touched and fbrought to Earth on the Apollo 11 missionThe second, which can be touched, weighs 24 grams and is 4,000 million years old.

It was obtained by astronaut Harrison Smith from the area named Mount taurus in December 1972 on the Apollo 17 mission.

According to NASA, in all six Apollo missions (1969-1972), astronauts collected moon rocks.

In total there were 382 kilograms of cores, 2,200 samples from six different exploration sites consisting of stones, sand and dust from the lunar surface. The repository is in the Johnson Space Center.

Thanks to the samples obtained, it is known that the lunar crust was formed 4,400 million years ago – the Earth was formed 4,540 million years ago -, a subsequent constant bombardment of meteorites and lava spills is also observed, information of relevance to understand the geological history of the satellite.

Radiation from the Sun, on the other hand, was trapped in the formation of the lunar soil since the formation of the crust and is a permanent record of solar activity.

(With information from Reuters, APF and NASA)