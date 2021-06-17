Michael Cimino has received homophobic comments from his family and death threats for ‘Con amor, Victor’

On June 18, the second season of ‘With love, Victor’ arrives at Disney +, the spin-off series of ‘With love, Simon’ focused on a gay boy who accepts his sexuality while dealing with the ballot of having to tell his family and friends. In the second season we will see how Victor deals with his “coming out of the closet” and how his parents, who are quite religious, take it especially.

Although the series is tremendously important to introduce issues that a lot of young LGTBQ go through, Michael Cimino has explained in an interview with Attitude that not everything has been thanks and applause. “I have received homophobic comments, although I was hoping that would happen. What I did not expect is that they came from members of my own family. Some contacted me saying ‘before you were very cool, now you are very gay’. I associate it with ignorance. People are programmed in a certain way and sometimes they don’t have to evolve and try to overcome it. “

Death threats … from the LGBTQ community itself

What is surprising is that he also admits to having received hatred, even death threats, from members of the LGTBQ community itself for being a heterosexual man playing a role of a homosexual boy, but he considers himself a good ally: “I have received criticism from the LGBT community for having that role … I have received death threats, which is horrible. But the series is important to me. Hate messages, I walked in knowing they would happen, no matter how good it was. But there are straight actors who play gay characters, who are all about supporting LGBT rights when they promote their project but once they are done, a year later, they are forgotten. This is not how it is to be an ally, this is not how LGTB rights are not supported. If you are not a true ally, then what are you doing? It is an honor to play Victor, and a great responsibility. I got involved with the purest intention of representing it correctly. I set the bar very high for myself to make sure that anyone who was going through that story felt represented by the series“.

Cimino points out that despite the bad things, he has also felt that he is achieving good things: “I have changed opinions. I have friends who are religious and who have changed their perspective on things“He believes that all hatred is nothing but ignorance:” There is nothing wrong with being gay. That ignorance is often something that has been passed down from generation to generation. I always face it saying: ‘They are normal people who are suffering and who should not suffer.’