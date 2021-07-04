Michael Chiesa believes that Vicente Luque will be the most difficult opponent he will face

In an interview with Michael Bisping on the “Believe You Me” podcast, the experienced UFC fighter, Michael Chiesa, explained that Vicente Luque will undoubtedly be the most difficult opponent he could face on August 7 at UFC 265 .

The American is coming off four consecutive victories, his best streak in the most important mixed martial arts company, with triumphs over fighters of the caliber of Rafael dos Anjos, Neil Magny, Diego Sánchez and Carlos Condit.

«I think Vicente Luque, without a doubt, is the most dangerous guy I can fight with. He has won nine of his last 10 fights, with eight finished before the end. You get these performance bonuses all the time, it’s really dangerous. He has good power in his hands, he has great discipline. You don’t see him making too many mistakes. It’s pretty solid. Keep doing the basics, and I’m not saying that in a derogatory way. Basic wins fights, and is very good at beans and rice when it comes to hitting », maintained «Maverick»

And I add: “He has a very good defense and his opponents get tired of hitting him without success and when he starts to let go of his hands, he has devastating power and has many finishes in his arsenal. So I think he will be the most dangerous guy I have ever faced.

Chiesa continued to praise the Brazilian and acknowledged that he cannot go wrong if he wants to be victorious in the duel.

On the combat plan, Chiesa said: “I can’t make a single tactical mistake in this fight if I want to win. I have to be on point. I can’t make a mistake because this is a guy, when you look at his fights, the guys are having a great fight against him until they make a little mistake, and that changes the whole fight. It comes from a good camp. I know he’s been training a lot in Brazil, but he’s been in Sanford MMA for a long time ».

“He’s a really tough guy, he’s a good competitor, a family man and he’s really dangerous, but I’m very excited about this opportunity.”, Hill.

