Michael Chandler wants to fight at UFC 262 and UFC 264

Michael Chandler | Image: Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC

The lightweight Michael Chandler revealed his ambitious plan to face Charles Oliveira on UFC 262 Y Conor mcgregor on UFC 264.

Chandler currently has a fight against Oliveira for the vacant belt of the light ones in the stellar of UFC 262. The American revealed in an interview, that in case of beating “From the Bronx” wants to face Mcgregor at the end of the year.

But with Mcgregor indicating that the fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 is ruled out after Poirier reveal that Mcgregor did not make the agreed donation to his foundation, there is a possibility that the fight will not materialize. Mcgregor indicated in his Twitter, to look for other options for UFC 264.

If that’s the case, we know that Chandler accepts fights on short notice. In your account Twitter, the former lightweight champion of Bellator and current light of UFC indicated that he can fight for the belt in UFC 262, and also fight in UFC 264 front Mcgregor.

“May 10 and July 10 .. Schedule it!”

Chandler earned his light belt shot after knocking out Dan hooker in the co-star of UFC 257. Before that, I knock out Ben henderson Y Sidney Outlaw on Bellator MMA.

On the same night that Michael won his official debut in the octagon, Poirier knock out Mcgregor in the star fight. But with UFC determined to realize the trilogy between Chandler Y Mcgregor, the organization decided to schedule the fight between Chandler Y Oliveira May 15. Now, everything seems to indicate that it would be ready by July 10 in case the Irish is available.