Michael Chandler reacts to the departure of Diaz vs. Edwards from UFC 262

UFC 262 will no longer have Nate Diaz (20-12) vs. Leon Edwards (18-3-1) as a co-feature. Diaz suffered a minor eye injury that forced the fight to be canceled, or at least postponed; From the looks of it, Edwards will have no other opponent in the event. The main event is still Michael Chandler (21–5) vs. Charles Oliveira (29–8) for the UFC World Lightweight Championship.

UFC 262 loses Nate Diaz vs. Leon edwards

Faced with this recent bad news, What does Michael Chandler think? (via MMAjunkie.com):

“Nate Diaz always generates a lot of attention and could have overshadowed the new kid. I am the new kid, I just arrived. I’m fine with her leaving the event. Well, it doesn’t seem right to me, it’s an injury, I don’t wish anyone an injury, but you understand what I’m saying.

‘It was only postponed for four weeks. So you will still have your chance, you can still get a title shot if you win this fight. It would have been great either way.

«All I know is that this has been orchestrated by a higher power because everything has worked perfectly for me so far since I signed with the UFC.. I am extremely blessed to be a part of all this event, to be a part of all of this.

