Michael Chandler praises Conor McGregor: “I hope to fight in winter”

Michael Chandler (21–5) vs. Conor McGregor (22–4) could happen this year if they both win their respective next fights. The former will face Charles Oliveira (29–8) for the vacant UFC Lightweight World Championship on May 15 at UFC 262 while the latter will face Dustin Poirier (26–6) on July 10 at UFC 264.

Michael Chandler praises Conor McGregor

Not long ago Chandler announced that he hopes to defend the title against McGregor and now even puts a date on that confrontation. Talking to Helen Yee praises the Irishman and states that he expects faces to be seen in winter. He also said he loves the idea of ​​a “McGregor Belt,” as he proposed to the UFC a few days ago.

“I love it. It’s Conor being Conor. You can say what you want about Conor but the guy is the biggest combat sports icon on the planet. Not just now but it has been for a while and will be in the future. I think the ‘McGregor Belt’ is a great idea, although I don’t think it will happen. I love the idea that he beats Poirier and puts the championship on the line against him in November or December and that he puts that championship on the line as well.. I would love to have that belt in my collection. I want to share the Octagon with Conor McGregor sooner or later before I retire, so we’ll see if it happens after I beat Charles Oliveira. How many fights it will take, we’ll see.

