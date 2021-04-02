Michael Chandler is sure he will knock out Charles Oliveira at UFC 262

Michael Chandler | Image: Josh Hedges / Zuffa LLC

One of the protagonists of UFC 262, which takes place on May 15, Michael Chandler remains confident. Rival of Charles Oliveira In the fight to define the new lightweight champion, the American does not want to know of modesty before a fight against the Brazilian.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the former champion of Bellator MMA revealed that he hopes to knock out his rival.

“Charles Oliveira has a lot of traps on the ground, but I was never close to being finished. I have a sixth sense when talking about it. The best way to end the fight is to reach out and hit him as hard as I can, standing up. Keep the fight standing, make him panic and knock him out in the first round. ” explained Michael.

Legend of Bellator MMA, Chandler demonstrated that he knows well the strategy of Charles. The lightweight stated that if his prediction doesn’t come to pass, he can stay dominant for five rounds, if he needs to.

“He starts out slow, especially when you put pressure on him. I’m very good at keeping up my pace for 25 minutes. He does that many times. So, I go there, knock him out in the first or second round and have my hand raised in front of him. Houston public ”, he concluded.

The combat between Chandler and Olive It was confirmed after that Khabib Nurmagomedov he did not change his position about coming out of retirement. Without “The Eagle” in the lightweight, the belt was vacant and the champion will be defined in the main fight of UFC 262. This is the first title fight for both in their passage through the Octagon.

While Oliveira is in a great phase in the organization, with eight consecutive victories. Michael will try to assert the reason for your arrival in UFC. The lightweight was hired last year to try to keep one of the organization’s most explosive divisions moving.