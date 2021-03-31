Michael Chandler hopes to defend lightweight title against Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler | Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

Michael Chandler (21–5) and Charles Oliveira (29–8) to fight for the vacant UFC World Lightweight Championship on May 15 at UFC 262. And a few weeks later, the Conor McGregor (22–4) vs. Dustin Poirier (26–6), who would determine the next title contender. So it’s no wonder Chandler is thinking of McGregor (via ESPN).

Michael Chandler thinks of Conor McGregor

«If I had to put my money I would in it (Conor McGregor). I think it will make some adjustments and you will get the victory in the trilogy«.

Of course, Michael Chandler sees himself beating Charles Oliveira to be crowned the 155-pound monarch so he hopes his first defense will be against Conor McGregor. But sure both “Do Bronx” and “The Diamond” are going to have a lot to say in their respective fights and they will try that said fight is not celebrated, at least for the championship.

With one fight confirmed and the other unconfirmed, we’ll see what happens in the next few months in the UFC lightweight division. We must not forget that Justin Gaethje (22–2) continues in the equation and it remains to be seen what happens between Tony Ferguson (25–4) and Beneil Dariush (20–4–1) in the same PPV in which the title fight will be held.