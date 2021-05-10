Michael Chandler defends his title shot

A few days after meeting the new lightweight champion of the UFC, Michael Chandler, defended his place to contest the title against Charles Oliveira, this as part of the main event of UFC 262 this Saturday, May 15.

In interview for MMA Figthing, Chandler defended his place in the title fight, he assured that the great difference with other fighters is that he never refused anything.

“People who say yes, the people who are willing to step forward, people who are willing to push themselves and raise their hands when everyone else covers their heads, those people are often rewarded for it and UFC has done good for me so far ”, He explained.

Likewise, he mentioned that he is happy to be in the UFC and to be crowned the new lightweight monarch.

“It has been a pleasure to be signed by UFC. It has been a pleasure from day one and I imagine it will be even more enjoyable after I have the title of UFC tied to my waist “.

