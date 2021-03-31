Michael Chandler confident he can get the fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov

By Edwin Pérez – Shortly before UFC 257 on January 24, the president of the Octagon company, Dana White, declared that Khabib Nurmagomedov could return to the competition, as long as he felt motivated by one of the 155 competitors pounds.

It turns out that UFC 257 precisely marked the UFC debut of the three-time former Bellator lightweight champion, Michael Chandler, who was measured with Dan Hooker. It’s fair to say that Chandler’s first fight at the Ultimate Fighting Championship couldn’t have been better, with Chandler knocking out Hooker in the first round.

Chandler recently gave an interview for MMA Fighting, where he referred to the possibility of a fight between him and Khabib. Michael Chandler is confident that Khabib will come out of retirement because he wants to increase his undefeated record to 30-0: