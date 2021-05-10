Michael Chandler awaits the best version of Charles Oliveira in combat that will define the new lightweight champion at UFC 262

Michael Chandler | Image: Josh Hedges / Zuffa LLC

Close to fighting for the light belt of UFC, Michael Chandler is motivated by his fight against Charles Oliveira, at UFC 262. The American even talked about the technical level and also hopes to find the best version of the Brazilian in combat.

“Charles is a crafty veteran and he’s been in the Octagon dozens of times. He’s very experienced, he’s good on the mat and he’s improving on his feet. It is dangerous in all places. It is a dangerous and exciting fight. I feel like we will see his best version. But he will also see my best version. That is why I worked 12 years outside the UFC and now six months in the organization. Now we’re here”, he claimed Chandler in interview with MMA Fighting.

After 10 years in Bellator, “Iron” as it is known, he decided to leave the organization of Viacom and sign with UFC. In his debut, he knocked out Dan hooker in the first round and secured his shot at the belt.

He believes that the opportunity came because he had not chosen rivals and was always willing to face any fighter in the light division.

“People say yeah, how willing to step up, work and raise their hands when everyone is covering their heads, they are generally rewarded for that and the UFC did that for me now. It is an honor to sign with the UFC. It has been a pleasure from day one and I imagine it will be more rewarding after I get that UFC belt. “ the American concluded.

At 34 years old, Michael Chandler He enters the title match with a three-game winning streak. His current record is 22-5.

On the other hand, Charles Oliveira he’s on an eight-win streak without losing and will get his first shot at the belt. The Brazilian of Sao Paulo has a record of 30-8 and 1 No Answer.