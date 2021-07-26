Michael Chandler answers Justin Gaethje’s accusations

For several weeks now there has been talk of a possible Michael Chandler fight against Justin Gaethje in the UFC. With both 155-pound stars giving statements. First, the former Bellator claimed that his partner had refused to confront him on several occasions: «They have asked him why I fought with me about three or four times and each time he has declined. He needs to do a fight if he wants to get a title shot.

Afterward, the former interim division champion responded, “Michael Chandler is speaking for the c * lo. I was waiting for the deal for the fight for three weeks being in camp and I wake up to the news that his daddy Dana (White) gave him a shot at the title. He’s been off commission since the KO. What am I missing? I’m on vacation and this jerk is tarnishing my reputation. Three or four times?”.

Now it is Michael Chandler’s turn to reply directly to these words from Justin Gaethje on social networks:

Let’s make it happen then. The fans want it. I’ve been asking for it. – Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 24, 2021

«So let’s make it happen. The fans want it. I’ve been asking.

With both fighters interested in seeing each other, it shouldn’t be difficult to put the fight together. Also taking into account that Dana White has also shown interest: «There are some possibilities that he can face Gaethje, let’s see. There is nothing concrete yet, but makes sense and it would be a great fight. Just imagine a fight between Chandler and Gaethje.

